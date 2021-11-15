Antlers Gets a Home Entertainment Release for the New Year

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster reveals a few new villains that will be making an appearance in the latest Spider-Man movie. Following the reveal of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in the first trailer for the film, we see his tentacles on full display in the poster. Shown in all his green glory over Spidey's left shoulder is the Green Goblin. Also in the poster, we see signs of a sand storm kicking up, as well as a single bolt of lightning. These can be assumed to be teases for both Sandman and Electro, portrayed by Thomas Haden Church and Jamie Foxx respectively. Marvel has given eagle eyed fans enough hints and clues to assume certain members of the Sinister Six will be showing up in #SpiderManNoWayHome. And with a reported runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes, Marvel Studios is possibly making quite a hefty meal out of Spidey's traversal through the Multiverse by giving proper screentime to all the potential cameos to appear in No Way Home. In other news, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann officially wrapped filming on his episode of the HBO series, The Last of Us. And finally, looks like Vin Diesel is trying to squash his beef with The Rock. In an Instagram post, Diesel told him it was time for him to come home and join the family at the table for Fast 10.

