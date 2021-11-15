ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Antlers Gets a Home Entertainment Release for the New Year

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lot of delays, Antlers finally hit theaters, and now we have the details on when you’ll be able to watch the horror flick at home. This morning, Disney/Searchlight have announced the home entertainment release details for Antlers. The film will arrive for your digital viewing pleasure on December 21st...

Yes Weekly

Horror hits close to home in Antlers

The title Antlers isn’t misleading but is vague enough to possibly confuse horror fans, who might expect a film about a ravenous reindeer, rather than one about a diabolical Native American spirit. The spirit, which does sport antlers, is known as a “Wendigo,” but that title was previously used for a (pretty good) 2001 film, so Antlers it is.
dapsmagic.com

New Poster Released for Spider-Man: No Way Home Gives Clues to Movie

A new poster was released on Sunday for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In it, there are a few clues as to what will be happening in this movie when it hits theaters on December 17th. The caption for the poster says: “The Multiverse unleashed.” Judging by what can be seen, this certainly seems true.
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
AdWeek

With More People Streaming New Releases at Home, Are Movie Theaters Dead?

As the pandemic disrupted our lives in so many ways, consumers embraced streaming video services, including new movie releases. This evolution accelerated in the past 18-plus months, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that some movie viewing habits will not return to pre-pandemic ways. Despite various in-person services opening back up,...
TheWrap

New ‘Predator’ Movie Will Be Released on Hulu in 2022, Gets New Title

The Predator is on the hunt again. As it turns out, Disney+ Day was not limited to strictly Disney+ titles. On display were several projects that will be airing on Hulu in the United States (and on Star overseas), including the highly anticipated latest chapter in the “Predator” franchise – this one is a prequel/reboot dubbed “Prey.”
oswegonian.com

Suspenseful ‘Antlers’ brings new life to horror film genre

Described as a supernatural horror, “Antlers” breathes fresh air into the genre as it explores a wonderfully original concept and poses the question, what is real and what is just a myth?. Directed by Scott Cooper (“Hostiles”), the movie follows Lucas Weaver (Jeremy T. Thomas, “Paradise Lost”), who finds himself...
TheHDRoom

‘Antlers’ Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Details Arrive

The Guillermo del Toro-produced thriller Antlers will be coming to home video with release dates split before and after Christmas and New Years. December 21st is the Antlers release date on Digital HD in case you’re looking for a creepy Christmas Eve flick. However, Blu-ray and DVD formats won’t launch until January 4th, 2022.
ComicBook

Antlers Home Video Details Unveiled

After a number of delays, the Wendigo-themed horror movie Antlers was finally unleashed in theaters last month, with Searchlight Pictures now releasing details on the film coming to home video. With the film still being in theaters, its Digital HD release won't be until December 21st while its arrival on Blu-ray and DVD won't be until January 4, 2022. In addition to Antlers' home video debut allowing physical media collectors to add it to their libraries and audiences who missed it in theaters being allowed to check it out from the comfort of their own homes, the film's home video release also comes with a number of behind-the-scenes special features.
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Antlers’: Guillermo del Toro-Produced Wendigo Creature Feature Gets Digital, DVD and Blu-ray Dates

After a Halloween theatrical run, Searchlight Pictures finally releases Antlers, its creature feature from director Scott Cooper and producer Guillermo del Toro, on Digital December 21 and Blu-ray and DVD January 4, 2022. Meagan reviewed the film, writing that “Antlers sleepwalks through somber folkloric family nightmare.”. In Antlers, the myth...
cgmagonline.com

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Unveils Big ‘No Time To Die’ Release Date

No Time To Die sees Daniel Craig return in his fifth and final outing as James Bond in the global box office phenomenon, available December 21 for purchase. Daniel Craig delivers the “best Bond we’ve ever had” (IGN) and a “stunning and surprising finale” (Empire) in NO TIME TO DIE, the extraordinary 25th installment of the James Bond series, available to own for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD Collector’s Editions on December 21, 2021, from Albert R. Broccoli’s EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
411mania.com

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Releasing Tomorrow

We’ll get our next look at Spider-Man: No Way Home tomorrow following a fan event in Los Angeles. Marvel has announced that the new trailer for the third Spider-Man film will arrive tomorrow after it was reported by Discussing Film that the trailer would launch at a fan event at Regal Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles at 5 PM.
cinelinx.com

It’s a Treasure Quest in First Trailer for Crossing Swords Season 2

The stop-motion animated comedy, Crossing Swords, returns to Hulu next month, but you can get your first look at it now. I watched the first season of Crossing Swords on a whim. It wasn’t necessarily something I was looking for, but as I was hunting for something fun and quick (just ten episodes) to enjoy, I gave it a shot. It’s ridiculously funny.
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Bradley Cooper Plays A Grifting Carney In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Thriller

Searchlight Pictures released the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro much-anticipated Nightmare Alley, the director’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water. Watch it above. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, this remake of the 1947 film noir classic follows, in the words of the official synopsis, a charismatic but down-on-his-luck carny named Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) who endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. With some newly acquired knowledge perfect for a grift, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Blanchett). The film, written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, also features Rooney Mara and Ron Perlman. Searchlight Pictures will open Nightmare Alley in theaters on Dec. 17.
cinelinx.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Review

After getting pushed back for over a year we finally get the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe – Ghostbusters: Afterlife! Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two kids, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) arrive in a small town after learning about her estranged father’s passing. They soon begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
cinelinx.com

Final Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is Here

The second, and final, trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film, Nightmare Alley, has arrived to delight our eyeballs. This morning brings movie lovers a fresh look at Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. As one would expect, it continues to look all kinds of incredible:. When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Opens to $4.5 Million in Thursday Previews

Halloween may be over, but the ghosts are here to stay. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picked up $4.5 million in Thursday previews. The spooky Sony sequel is expected to generate a three-day total of around $27-30 million, taking a first-place finish at the domestic box office over fellow releases “King Richard” from Warner Bros. and A24’s “C’mon C’mon.” It opened at 3, 450 locations and is poised to play well through the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest entry in the “Ghostbusters” franchise follows a new cast of characters, including Paul Rudd, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon, who find themselves at the center of...
IGN

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Has Hidden Villains - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster reveals a few new villains that will be making an appearance in the latest Spider-Man movie. Following the reveal of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in the first trailer for the film, we see his tentacles on full display in the poster. Shown in all his green glory over Spidey's left shoulder is the Green Goblin. Also in the poster, we see signs of a sand storm kicking up, as well as a single bolt of lightning. These can be assumed to be teases for both Sandman and Electro, portrayed by Thomas Haden Church and Jamie Foxx respectively. Marvel has given eagle eyed fans enough hints and clues to assume certain members of the Sinister Six will be showing up in #SpiderManNoWayHome. And with a reported runtime of 2 hours and 39 minutes, Marvel Studios is possibly making quite a hefty meal out of Spidey's traversal through the Multiverse by giving proper screentime to all the potential cameos to appear in No Way Home. In other news, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann officially wrapped filming on his episode of the HBO series, The Last of Us. And finally, looks like Vin Diesel is trying to squash his beef with The Rock. In an Instagram post, Diesel told him it was time for him to come home and join the family at the table for Fast 10.
cinelinx.com

‘DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season’ Coming to Blu-Ray and DVD in February 2022

You won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the second season of Stargirl, as it’ll be arriving on DVD and Blu-Ray early next year. It was recently announced that DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season will be arriving on DVD and Blu-Ray on February 8, 2022. DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first Super Hero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).
