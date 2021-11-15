ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Liverpool bombing

KOKI FOX 23
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool bombing investigation Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021....

www.fox23.com

KVIA

UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The move comes after police said a blast in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was caused by a homemade bomb. The explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday is being treated as a terrorist incident, but police say the motive remains unclear. The blast killed the passenger, named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, and injured the taxidriver. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast involved an improvised explosive device made and carried by the deceased passenger. Four men, thought to be associates of the attacker, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
US News and World Report

Liverpool Taxi Bombing Suspect Named as Police Release 4 Men

LONDON (AP) — A suspected bomber who died when his homemade device exploded in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was an asylum-seeker from the Middle East who had converted from Islam to Christianity, British police, church officials and others said Tuesday. Police said 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen was killed...
The Independent

Terrorism threat raised to severe after Liverpool bomb attack

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised to severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely”, according to the government.The announcement follows a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee chaired by Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon, and comes a day after a bomb was detonated outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.Speaking to reporters on Monday Priti Patel said the change was being made because two terror attacks had taken place within a month.David Amess, a Conservative MP, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Southend, Essex, on 15 October.The home secretary said the Liverpool attack had had a “very...
#England#Police#Counter Terrorism#Ap
Shropshire Star

Liverpool attacker had been buying bomb parts ‘at least since April’

Police also revealed a family member has confirmed Emad Al Swealmeen was born in Iraq. The Liverpool bomber had been buying bomb components since at least April, police have revealed. Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said Iraq-born Emad Al Swealmeen had rented a property in Liverpool seven months ago and...
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Suspect seemed a genuine Christian, says church worker

A church worker who once housed the man suspected of the Liverpool bombing has described him as a "genuine Christian". Malcolm Hitchcott told the BBC he befriended the suspect Emad Al Swealmeen through a Christianity course run for asylum seekers - and later took him in when he was destitute.
The Guardian

Investigators not yet sure Liverpool hospital bombing was terrorism

Investigators have not ruled out concluding that Emad al-Swealmeen’s alleged attack on Liverpool Women’s hospital had “no ideological or political motive” and was therefore not an act of terrorism. Counter-terrorism police and security services inquiries continue but as the inquiry entered its third day, investigators were not yet pointing to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Shropshire Star

Heroic Liverpool taxi driver ‘called out for wife’ after bomb attack

Darren Knowles said he was pumping up his tyres when he saw David Perry’s taxi explode. A security guard who helped the taxi driver involved in the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has said he called out for his wife moments after the attack. Darren Knowles said he was pumping...
The Independent

Liverpool bomb: Timeline of suspect Emad al-Swealmeen’s life in UK

The failed bomber who died in the Liverpool hospital explosion was named by police as Emad al-Swealmeen.The 32-year-old had been living locally and booked a taxi to take him from a house on Rutland Avenue to Liverpool Women’s hospital on the morning of Sunday November 14. He had been known to the police, having reportedly been ‘sectioned’ under the Mental Health Act in around 2014 or 2015, and had tried unsuccessfully to claim asylum in the UK, apparently telling immigration officials that he was from Syria. His nationality is still undetermined with some papers reporting that he was a Jordanian...
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Muslim people already suffering hatred, says MP

Muslim people are already suffering racial hatred after Sunday's terrorist incident at Liverpool Women's Hospital, one of the city's MPs has revealed. Labour's Kim Johnson said her team "had been hearing incidents where women wearing the hijab are facing abuse". City Mayor Joanne Anderson has led calls for unity after...
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Burnt-out taxi removed from outside hospital

Drone footage shows the taxi that was blown-up outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital being removed after Emad al-Swealmeen had detonated a bomb inside it on Remembrance Sunday (14 November). Forensic investigators have been searching a property on Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, Liverpool, in relation to the attack and believe that...
The Independent

Liverpool bombing linked to ‘dysfunctional’ asylum system, claims Priti Patel

The suspect in the suicide bombing in Liverpool was able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” asylum system to remain in the UK, Priti Patel has said.The home secretary linked the case to the “complete merry-go-round” of the system, claiming that a “whole industry” was devoted to defending the rights of individuals intent on causing harm.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, reportedly arrived from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but remained in the UK.Al Swealmeen died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.According newspaper reports, Ms Patel told...
The Independent

Liverpool explosion: Bomb did not detonate properly and could have been ‘unintentionally’ set off

The bomb that exploded outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital did not detonate properly and may have been set off “completely unintentionally”, police have said.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast on Remembrance Sunday, which also set the taxi he was travelling in ablaze.Assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Police North West said the device had ball bearings attached that would have acted as deadly shrapnel if it worked as intended.“Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death,” he added.“We still do not know how or why...
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Faith leaders speak out after taxi explosion

Local faith leaders in Liverpool have been speaking out following the terrorist attack in which a bomb was set off in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (14 November). Canon Crispin Pailing, Leyla Mashjari, Priyanka Mohta and Rabbi Avinoam Czitron all read out speeches outside the scene of...
newschain

What do we know about the Liverpool bombing terror suspect?

A couple who previously lived with the suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack have expressed their shock at what happened. Emad Al Swealmeen was described as having been a “lovely guy” who was “very quiet” by the Christian volunteers who had taken him in to their home for eight months.
The Independent

Tory councillor uses Liverpool bomb picture to mock Jeremy Corbyn

A Tory councillor has faced backlash for using a picture from the scene of the Liverpool bomb attack to mock Jeremy Corbyn.Paul Nickerson shared the picture on Twitter late on Monday evening which showed an image of Mr Corbyn holding a poppy wreath photoshopped onto another picture of the burning car used in the Liverpool bomb attack.Mr Nickerson has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Tuesday morning on Twitter. The post read: “I would like to apologies [sic] for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly...
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Jeremy Corbyn takes legal action over tweet

Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action over a tweet depicting him at the scene of the recent Liverpool terror attack. The doctored image of the ex-Labour leader holding a wreath near a burning taxi was posted from Conservative councillor Paul Nickerson's account. The East Riding of Yorkshire councillor deleted the...
Daily Mail

Met Police say sorry to mother of two sisters murdered in a London park for 'unacceptable' investigation – but she tells the force: 'The time for apologies has long gone'

The Metropolitan Police will apologise to the family of two murdered sisters for its response when they were reported missing which was 'below the standard that it should have been'. Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were brutally stabbed to death by a teenage Satanist in Fryent Country Park...
