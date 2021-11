Generally robots are still a little clumsy, particularly with their fine motor skills. To mimic the dexterity of a human hand researchers are turning to AI. Via Engadget:. A team of scientists from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has developed a system that could one day give robots that same kind of dexterity. Using a model-free reinforcement AI algorithm, they created a simulated, anthropomorphic hand that could manipulate more than 2,000 objects. What’s more, the system didn’t need to know what it was about to pick up to find a way to move it around in its hand.

