AG Nessel joins coalition to oppose restrictive abortion laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of nearly 20 attorneys general to file an amicus brief challenging several Indiana laws imposing restrictions on abortion providers.

The coalition filed the brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in Whole Woman’s Health Alliance v. Rokita . Plaintiffs.

“These laws are yet another example of the blatant disregard some legislators are showing for federal precedent surrounding reproductive rights,” Nessel said. “Outlawing or restricting access to abortion services will not prevent abortions. We, as elected officials, have a responsibility to oppose these laws and others like them. I will continue to fight alongside my colleagues and remain committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Indiana’s laws impose restrictions on abortion providers which aren’t imposed on other health care providers.

Some of the laws include: only physicians can perform first-trimester medication abortions, second-trimester abortions need to be performed in a hospital or surgical center, and a ban on telemed to prescribe abortion-related medications.

The coalition is arguing that these laws are unfair to low-income women. The attorneys general say Indiana’s laws force women to travel to seek care which could increase costs.

