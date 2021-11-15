ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Very Scary Man Has Entered The Heisman Discussion

 4 days ago
"I want to win a Big Ten championship. That's something that I haven't achieved here at Michigan. I feel like it's incomplete," he said. "Obviously, you can make all the plays you want. You can make all the sacks, TFLs, but you don't have a ring? There's a feeling of unfulfillment there, in my mind at least, so that's one thing, and I want to beat Ohio State. Hands down, those are the two things that I care about the most, and I think if I play well this season, and we beat Ohio State, and we win the Big Ten championship, that will fulfill my legacy."

There's no question that Hutchinson is doing everything within his power to fulfill that legacy. With only two weeks left in the regular season, he's currently just two sacks away from tying the Michigan single-season sack record (12). The speed, athleticism and power are just some of the reasons that Hutchinson has shot up the mock draft boards and entered the Heisman discussion in November.

Mock drafts and Heisman discussions are cool, but Hutchinson clearly understands what's most important at the University of Michigan.

"I'm 0-2 against Ohio State," said Hutchinson at Big Ten Media Days over the summer. "And we didn't play them last year, so it's going to be two years when we play them in November. We prepare for Ohio State every single day. In the weight room, in the walk-through's - every day we've got one thing on our mind and that's Ohio State, and what are we going to do to beat them."

"I'm just...I'm willing to die for this," said Hutchinson. "I swear. I want it more than anyone, I promise you that."

WolverineDigest

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern

Michigan is 6-0 and rolling coming off of a bye. Northwestern is just 3-3 and is only two weeks removed from a 56-7 beatdown at the hands of Nebraska. The Wildcats did beat Rutgers last week 21-7, but no one is expecting the Cats to hang with the Wolverines. At this point in the season, we've pretty much figured out what Michigan wants to do on both sides of the ball, so making predictions isn't quite the crapshoot it was earlier this year. However, it's hard to predict with confidence how tomorrow's game will play out because Northwestern has been bad and not so bad within just the past two weeks.
WolverineDigest

Know The Enemy: Michigan To Face Michigan State In Top Ten Matchup

It's 7-0 vs. 7-0. It's two top-ten teams. It's the Paul Bunyan Trophy. It's Michigan vs. Michigan State. This weekend's game is at the center of the college football universe as ESPN College Gameday, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and the crew from Barstool Sports all decided to converge on East Lansing to cover the huge rivalry matchup between Michigan and Michigan State.
WolverineDigest

Haskins And Corum Must Continue To Earn Yards After Contact For Michigan To Be Successful In Marquee Matchups

Through half of the sixth-ranked Wolverines’ season, two things have been abundantly clear. First, Michigan possesses an elite rushing attack. Behind their two-headed monster of sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins, the Wolverines have accumulated 246.5 rushing yards per game, good for sixth-best in the FBS. To underscore its dominance on the ground, Michigan sits behind just five teams in this statistic, and two of them are read option-running military academies (Army and Air Force). Corum and Haskins have taken a relatively even share of the Wolverines’ carries, and each has been quite successful, scoring eight touchdowns apiece through six games.
WolverineDigest

Specific Predictions For Northwestern Game, Over/Unders, Big Ten Games, Game Picks

Even though Michigan is favored by a massive 23.5 points, it's hard to figure out exactly how the game against Northwestern will look. Pat Fitzgerald always has his teams ready and Jim Harbaugh correctly said that the Wildcats are always better in the middle and later part of the season than they are at the beginning. Throw in the fact that Michigan has won four of its last five matchups against Northwestern by an average of just 4.75 points, and you start to really wonder how much Michigan can win by.
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Northwestern

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Michigan is viewed as a 23.5-point favorite against Northwestern, which is a huge number for a conference game. The line hasn't moved much, but it's still tricky. Michigan has beaten four of its six opponents by at least 21 points but after a bye and before the Michigan State game makes this just a little bit tough to call.
WolverineDigest

