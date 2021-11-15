A Very Scary Man Has Entered The Heisman Discussion

"I want to win a Big Ten championship. That's something that I haven't achieved here at Michigan. I feel like it's incomplete," he said. "Obviously, you can make all the plays you want. You can make all the sacks, TFLs, but you don't have a ring? There's a feeling of unfulfillment there, in my mind at least, so that's one thing, and I want to beat Ohio State. Hands down, those are the two things that I care about the most, and I think if I play well this season, and we beat Ohio State, and we win the Big Ten championship, that will fulfill my legacy."

There's no question that Hutchinson is doing everything within his power to fulfill that legacy. With only two weeks left in the regular season, he's currently just two sacks away from tying the Michigan single-season sack record (12). The speed, athleticism and power are just some of the reasons that Hutchinson has shot up the mock draft boards and entered the Heisman discussion in November.

Mock drafts and Heisman discussions are cool, but Hutchinson clearly understands what's most important at the University of Michigan.

"I'm 0-2 against Ohio State," said Hutchinson at Big Ten Media Days over the summer. "And we didn't play them last year, so it's going to be two years when we play them in November. We prepare for Ohio State every single day. In the weight room, in the walk-through's - every day we've got one thing on our mind and that's Ohio State, and what are we going to do to beat them."

"I'm just...I'm willing to die for this," said Hutchinson. "I swear. I want it more than anyone, I promise you that."