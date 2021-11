BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The United States on Monday allowed for the first time in 20 months nonessential travelers from several countries across the world, including visitors in Canada who have been barred from driving across the border to Minnesota. It’s a move welcomed by friends and family of our state’s northern neighbors and a tourism industry eager to rebound. The U.S. is requiring proof of vaccination in order for international visitors to enter by land, and vaccination status plus a negative COVID-19 test if traveling by plane. For Suzanne Wilson, who now lives in Rochester, the re-opening of the northern border...

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO