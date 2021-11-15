ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three terrorism suspects in Kenya escape prison – police

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Three terrorism suspects escaped a maximum security prison in the Kenyan capital early on Monday,...

wixx.com

