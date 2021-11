The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos by a pretty huge margin in Dak Prescott’s return, but team owner Jerry Jones isn’t making a big deal out of it. While the Cowboys went down 30-16 in what was expected to be another win for them as they try to assert their dominance in the NFC East, Jones acknowledged that the Broncos really prepared for Prescott. The star QB completed just 19 of 39 passes for 232 yards, and while he had two touchdowns, he also threw one interception.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO