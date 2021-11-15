Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

Howard University School of Law announced the renaming of its law library in honor of the late civil rights icon and longtime Akin Gump partner in March 2021. – Akin Gump announced today the launch of the Vernon E. Jordan Jr. Fellowship, which will offer a paid internship for two third-year Howard University law students – one in the Fall semester, and one in the Spring – to work with the firm’s public law and policy practice in Washington. The fellowship is named in honor of the late Howard University School of Law alumnus, civil rights icon and longtime Akin Gump partner. The firm also announced it had made a commitment to donate $1 million in support of the Howard School of Law’s Vernon E. Jordan Jr. Law Library.

