ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Final Takeaways: Georgia-Tennessee

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

Georgia’s latest win on the road against Tennessee gave us a glimpse of what might be to come in the near future as Georgia looks to accomplish its post-season goals, starting with the SEC Championship.

Textbook Defensive Performance

Just 55 yards given up on the ground to Tennessee’s rushing attack on Saturday, is a much-welcomed sight on the stat sheet for Georgia’s defense after giving up over 100 yards to Missouri a week ago.

Stopping the run is the strength of Georgia’s defense and it showed in what many called Georgia’s biggest test of the season, facing a fast, high-scoring Volunteer offense.

Yet Georgia did allow 332 yards through the air. 200 of which came from Volunteer receiver Cedric Tillman, who amazed with his ability to blow by Georgia’s defensive backs all game. Even when matched up with Kelee Ringo, someone who’s been clocked running over 21 miles per hour. The yardage through the air, paired with a season-high 17 points score may not scream “textbook performance” from a unit that’s been dominant all year.

But it’s actually the contrary for this game, Georgia knew Tennessee would put up a fight and most definitely find success in the air. Georgia respected the speed and ability of Tennessee’s receivers while also not going down the rabbit hole of trying to take it away. Instead, Georgia stuck to its guns and made Tennessee one dimensional with a struggling run game, and even allowed Georgia to drop as many as seven players into coverage. That domination upfront is “textbook” Georgia this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZxUJ_0cxCxcEr00

“No Identity” is Georgia’s Offensive Identity

Georgia’s offensive identity is a question mark that’s eluded many in the fanbase and the media alike. Well, following the win on the road in a tough environment like Neyland Stadium, it’s becoming clear that Georgia’s “lack” of an offensive identity is the actual identity.

When Todd Monken was hired by Georgia in January of 2020, the term “Air Raid” was used frequently to describe Monken’s offensive scheme. Many believed he’d bring that same pass-heavy offense to Athens after decades of seeing the opposite product.

But so far in 2021 Monken doesn’t seem to have a specific identity to describe his offense with other than dynamic, it’s changing on a week to week basis, whether it’s by design or forced upon due to injury.

Georgia found success in the run game with James Cook and opted to feed the ever deserving senior tailback. While also maintaining a passing game that excelled out of play action with short to intermediate throws, along with the occasional creative brilliance from Stetson Bennett with his legs.

Be Thankful for Georgia’s Schedule

Our Brooks Austin pointed out on Twitter Sunday that Georgia is lucky to have these next two weeks before heading to Atlanta to finish 2021 with the annual SEC Championship game. After finishing conference play over the weekend with an 8-0 record and 10-0 overall.

Georgia is just the sixteenth team in SEC history to accomplish the feature, while also finishing unbeaten in a conference for the first time since 1982 in school history, and the first SEC East team to do it since Florida in 2009.

Georgia now has two games outstanding, Charleston Southern at home and Georgia Tech on the road. Both games should see Georgia dominate and allow for players to get healthy. Something that Georgia desperately needs after a season ragged with injuries.

Injuries aren’t Georgia’s only concern at the moment as in the lead-up to the Tennessee game Georgia had the Flu going around the program and saw as many as eight players on Saturday’s roster suffer the effects of the virus.

The extra time could be vital in Georgia’s potential accomplishment of post-season goals, starting with the SEC Championship.

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Georgia Could Make Program History on Saturday

Georgia is heading up to Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday to take on a Volunteer squad that has found their groove offensively as they are averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five matchups. The Bulldogs will definitely be tested defensively, and if they come out victorious they will stamp their name into the program record books by becoming the first Georgia team to go undefeated in conference play since 1982.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
On3.com

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon narrows transfer decision to 3

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
On3.com

Arch Manning impressed by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss visit

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has completed all five of his fall unofficial visits, and now, he’s focused on the team’s playoff run. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Consensus, tripped to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and most recently, Clemson. Each of the schools is vying for the services of the best junior in the country, and each has a different pitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#Final Takeaways
DawgsDaily

LIVE Updates: Missouri vs Georgia

Georgia welcomes the Missouri Tigers to Sanford Stadium at Noon for an SEC East matchup. Georgia has already secured the SEC Championship. Missouri is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Georgia is a 38.5 point favorite in this contest according to SI SportsBook. We keep you plugged into Saturday's...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Can Ole Miss keep Lane Kiffin? Rebels leadership preparing to keep Kiffin in Oxford

The college football coaching carousel used to occur in December. No longer. With elite programs like LSU and Southern California – among others – looking for head coaches to replace their current or departed coaches, it’s a good time to be a highly regarded college football coach. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is in that position. Moreover, Kiffin has shown a willingness to move quickly from one job to the next, so there’s reason to think he could be using Ole Miss as a stepping stone. Most SEC fans are aware that he left Tennessee after just one season in 2009.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Adam Anderson Granted Bond, Second Accuser Comes Forward

Georgia starting outside linebacker (edge rusher) Adam Anderson was recently just granted a $25,000 bond by Athens-Clarke County Superior Court following a hearing on Wednesday, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). Anderson was in police custody since November 10th, but the Rome, Georgia, native still professes his...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DawgsDaily

Adam Anderson Accused of Serious Crime

According to reports that surfaced on Thursday, Adam Anderson has missed practice this week due to unknown circumstances. Those circumstances have now been uncovered due to a police report that was created Friday, October 29th, the day before Georgia beat Florida 34 to 7, as first reported by DawgPost. Anderson...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What Georgia Needs to Improve Before SEC Championship

Georgia is just three weeks away from what seems to be an SEC Championship matchup with most likely Alabama. The Crimson Tide need one more win to secure their birth into the championship game. It would be the second time Kirby Smart played his former boss Nick Saban for the SEC Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy