The Duchess of Sussex’s campaign for paid parental leave in America has hit a speedbump after her personal calls to US senators angered the politicians. Meghan Markle phoned at least two senators out of the blue, introducing herself as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and lobbied them to vote for guaranteed paid leave for new parents, in what was described as “the height of audacity” by someone close to the talks.

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO