The best turntable deals 2022

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or are a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a more premium turntable – an upgrade, even – there may well be a deal on this page with your name on it.

From entry-level decks at budget prices to more premium offerings delivering more serious sound quality, there are a handful of excellent turntable deals on excellent turntables available right now.

You can choose from bare-bones turntables that require a phono stage-toting amplifier or ones with them built-in. Some have Bluetooth, allowing you to essentially play your records through your headphones or wireless speakers, while others have the ability to connect to your computer and rip your records to digital files.

Here's our pick of the best turntable deals you can get, featuring the likes of Pro-Ject, Sony and Technics...

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £299 at Amazon (save £101)

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? This entertaining turntable has that ability (in addition to playing records, of course), sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain. Five stars View Deal

Technics SL1500C £899 £799 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

One of the best sounding we’ve heard at this price. If you’re after a great sounding but fuss-free record player below a grand, the SL-1500C is a great buy – especially now it's £100 off. Five stars View Deal

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon £369 £244 at Amazon (save £125)

The Debut Carbon sounds clear, detailed and displays a fine sense of rhythm. It’s made of carbon fibre, there’s a weighty metal platter, a felt mat, and the Ortofon 2M Red moving-magnet cartridge. A great package at a great price. Five stars View Deal

Pro-Ject Essential III £329 £265 at Electric Shop (save £64)

Blessed with an enjoyable and exciting sound, this is another top-class turntable from Pro-Ject and a great entry-level option for vinyl enthusiasts. Five stars View Deal

Pro-Ject Juke Box E: £499 £419 at Sevenoaks (save £80)

This record player is something of a rarity. It’s an all-in-one system that demands very few compromises, given its price. The deck is tricked out with an Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, amplification and Bluetooth receiver. The features are on point and so is the performance, making this deal difficult to ignore. Five stars View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth £279 £219 at Richer Sounds (save £60)

Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck, included a phono stage, thrown in Bluetooth and priced it at the low end of the market. Five stars View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP5X USB turntable £349 £283 at Amazon

Audio-Technica’s original AT-LP5 turntable was a winner. This LP5x model now comes with an easier to fit cartridge, a built-in phono stage for both MC and MM and it even sounds a little cleaner than its predecessor. Winner. View Deal

The best deals on the very best turntables

Want the very best record player on the market at your chosen price point? Below you'll see the best prices currently available on all our favourite, five-star (and sometimes What Hi-Fi? Award-winning) turntables...

