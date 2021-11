Looking at pictures from the past always provides a cool sense of nostalgia as you get to not only see scenes from the past, but also the trends of fashions of that time. Even better than pictures from the past is video from the past, especially commercials. Commercials truly capture the trends and fashions, and of course some very dated music. With that in mind, I decided to seek out some vintage television ads that would've been seen at different points in time across the Northland.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO