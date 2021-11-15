ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State basketball vs. Bowling Green: How to watch and listen to the game Monday

By Mark Russell
 4 days ago
It wasn’t a blowout that many were expecting, but Ohio State took care of Niagara this past Friday night with a 10-point victory after only leading by one at the half. The Buckeyes welcomed back Kyle Young and E.J. Lidell scored a career-best 29 points in the win.

Next up is Bowling Green who sits at 1-1 on the young season. The Falcons lost an overtime game to Western Carolina and the lone win coming against NCAA DIII Ohio Wesleyan.

The two schools are separated by just 112 miles. BGSU takes the trip to Columbus as we get ready for another in-state showdown.

