ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Celebrating the Master Recyclers of 2021

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 4 days ago

Master Recycler Course will Return in 2022

Today, November 15, is America Recycles Day. It is a day to take a moment to appreciate and recommit to the easy daily activity of recycling correctly. It is also a day to celebrate our successes in all of our efforts to become better stewards of our environment.

One such success was the inaugural Master Recycler class held by Sustain Dane earlier this year.

The Master Recycler class taught over 500 Madison-area residents about how and why recycling works in our city. The program also asked them to complete an outreach project to help spread this knowledge to their friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors.

The completed outreach programs were varied and uniformly successful. They ranged from neighborhood social media postings and newsletter articles to a recycling game staged at a neighborhood festival.

Overall, their work taught over 44,000 residents of our community about how to recycle more and recycle right.

That is phenomenal.

The Streets Division would like thank all of the participants of the Master Recycler program, and we remain impressed with their outreach programs and the impact they had. It truly shows how much Madison residents care about our community and sustainability.

The Streets Division would also like to thank Sustain Dane for providing these classes and partnering with us to design this education effort.

And we are excited to continue the class again in 2022.

Want to be a Master Recycler?

You can sign up today to join the 2022 Master Recycling class.

Sustain Dane also has developed a valuable website where you can learn more about recycling better throughout Dane County. The website is www.sustaindane.org/better.

On this site, not only can you learn about the 7 Rs of waste reduction and see helpful recycling videos, you can sign up to join the 2022 Master Recycler class.

Additional Recycling Information

You can also get more information about the City of Madison’s recycling program at www.cityofmadison.com/Recycling.

The City of Madison has a variety of other resources available to help you recycle more and recycle right.

We have Recyclopedia booklets. They can be downloaded from our website, or picked up in person at our offices or Madison area public libraries. The booklets are now available in Spanish, Mandarin, and Hmong, too.

We have recycling magnets available for pickup at the Streets Division offices. And our recycling website has even more resources.

If you cannot make it to one of our offices, we will mail you a Recyclopedia and magnet upon request. We can also include a 2022 trash and recycling calendar with your mailing so you won’t miss a recycling day in the new year.

The Streets Division offices are located at 4602 Sycamore Ave on the east side and 1501 W. Badger Rd on the southwest side. By phone, Sycamore office can be reached at 608-246-4532 and the Badger office can be reached at 608-266-4681.

Contacts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
The Hill

House passes giant social policy and climate measure

House Democrats on Friday passed their mammoth social spending and climate plan in a 220-213 vote, securing a major victory for the party ahead of the Thanksgiving break and providing a boost to President Biden at a tumultuous moment for his administration. The vote came a half-day later than scheduled,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement Friday that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. The nationwide demonstrations were the biggest challenge faced to date by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Streets Division#Master Recycler
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

45
Followers
433
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy