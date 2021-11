Dillon has a new, upscale place to eat: Jay Beckerman officially opened Bistro North on Oct. 13, giving Dillon its first fine dining experience. A spinoff of Blue River Bistro in Breckenridge, the new location on the north end of the county has been over a year in the making and took the place of the former Ruby Tuesday. The name of the new eatery is a play on Blue River Bistro’s name as well as its location in the county. The new establishment is very similar to its flagship location, with the same menu items and hours, though general manager Jessica Taylor said the new location will have unique daily specials.

DILLON, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO