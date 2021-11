If 2021 was London quartet Dry Cleaning’s breakout year, 2022 may just show how admired they’ve become. The band’s debut album New Long Leg was a favorite of Paste’s, earning a spot on the Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) list and making Dry Cleaning our Best of What’s Next picks in April. After announcing a world tour for 2021 and early 2022, Dry Cleaning have shared 16 more dates for next year, including nine new U.S. shows.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO