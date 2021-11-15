ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sesame Street' Introduces First Asian American Muppet, Ji-Young

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the popular kids show welcomed Ji-Young, a seven-year-old Korean American, to its family of puppet characters. Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim performs the historic character. More from Variety. Billie Eilish Sings 'Happier Than Ever' With the Count on 'Sesame Street'. 'Sesame Street' Alum Sonia Manzano on Animating...

Say Hello to Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character

Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character. Kids love to see themselves in their favorite shows. And after 52 seasons, the first Asian American muppet has been introduced to join the cast of the iconic PBS children’s show, Sesame Street. After first airing in November of 1969, the show has become a staple in many households as a fun and educational television show to keep kids entertained while also having them learn important lessons. This new muppet, named Ji-Young, is joining a cast of well-known characters including Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, Elmo, and Cookie Monster.
