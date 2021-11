Stats are the four fundamental attributes that control each Axie in Axie Infinity. These stats are mostly used during combat. Knowledge of the various stats is essential to play competitively in this game. You will come across the four basic stats, a description for each stat, and the stat distribution for each class in Axie Infinity as you go through this guide In this Axie Infinity Stats guide, we will be looking into what exactly different stats are and what do they do. We will be going in-depth so players know which Axie with different stats they would need to compete better into the arena and ultimately help climb the MMR ladder of Axie Infinity.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO