TrustNFT: Is NFT The Future Of Finances?

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploding the NFT market with billions in sales reveals the potential for NFT to be a vibrant part of internet culture and the potential to become a financial instrument, say the experts. Potential of NFT. Nawab Hussain, director of Crypto Consultants UK, commented that the NFT market has already...

Is the future of insurance vertical?

We are in the wake of the biggest wealth transfer in the history of the world. As trillions of dollars change hands, we’re seeing a commensurate increase in demand for financial planning advice. Today’s clients are looking for financial guidance and product recommendations that account for their entire financial lives. Unfortunately, because of legacy technology in place, most insurance advisors can’t credibly weigh in on the whole picture.
ECONOMY
Eaglebrook Advisors Launches Eaglebrook IQ, Crypto Educational Platform for Financial Advisors

Eaglebrook IQ brings training and education on the digital asset market to financial advisors. Eaglebrook Advisors the largest separately managed account (“SMA”) platform in the crypto market, announced today that it has launched Eaglebrook IQ, the crypto educational platform for financial advisors, providing training and education on the emerging digital asset market. Eaglebrook currently works with over 500 financial advisors who are actively allocating to Eaglebrook’s Crypto SMAs. Eaglebrook IQ is available for free to over 2,000 financial advisors across the United States as part of Eaglebrook’s network.
MARKETS
Crypto Platform Gemini Raises $400 Million In Growth Equity Funding Valuing it at $7.1 Billion

Led by Morgan Creek Digital, the Raise Will Fuel Global Expansion and Further Gemini’s Mission to Empower the Individual Through Crypto. Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform, announced today a $400 million growth equity round, its first-ever outside financing, led by Morgan Creek Digital with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, among others. This round values the company at $7.1 billion. Launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini has grown to become one of the leading crypto platforms in the world. In addition to buying, selling, and storing crypto, Gemini helps investors earn, spend, and learn about crypto, as well as create and collect non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) on Nifty Gateway, a wholly owned NFT platform.
MARKETS
Judo Raises $3Million In Seed Funding To Accelerate Growth

Round led by TenOneTen Ventures and Freestyle Capital to address demand for Judo’s platform in new verticals. Its platform empowers publishers to efficiently deliver fully native in-app user experiences without app updates. Until now, Judo was bootstrapped boasting a host of high-profile clients, including over 50 franchises from the NFL,...
NFL
Moonclave Announces Partnership With Blockchain Association

As the unified voice of the crypto industry, the Blockchain Association will provide input into conference programming and more. Moonclave, an invite-only crypto event created by one of the Founders of Money2020 and industry insiders, announces the Blockchain Association (BA) will join the conference as the Exclusive Association Partner. Moonclave takes place March 28 – 30, 2022 at Wynn Las Vegas.
MARKETS
Metapreneurs Launches NFT Project to Disrupt NFT Ecosystem

The Metapreneurs have announced the launch of their novel NFT project. Metapreneurs is the biggest community of entrepreneurs in the Metaverse, created on the Ethereum blockchain. In the newly created Metapreneur Metaverse, NFTs and the blockchain combine to disrupt the perception of NFTs in the ecosystem. The whole Metapreneurs’ Metaverse...
TECHNOLOGY
FleishmanHillard Expands Guardforce AI Account Remit

Agency Selected to Support International Communications and Media Relations for the Leading Security Solutions Provider in Asia. FleishmanHillard has been chosen to provide international communications and media relations support for Guardforce AI Co. Limited, an integrated security solutions provider in Asia. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then...
TECHNOLOGY
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Mushu: The Complete Finance And NFT Gaming Platform

There is a huge growth seen in the DeFi and NFT ecosystems lately. Several ambitious projects are emerging in the space, one of which is Mushu, a decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart chain (BSC) Network. The project combines elements such as NFTs on-chain games, farms, and aggregators coming together to form a complete Mushu Finance ecosystem.
HOBBIES
Toplyne Raises USD $2.5 Million To Help Freemium Businesses Accelerate Growth

Toplyne is pioneering technology that lets sales teams at PLG companies increase conversions within their freemium user base. Toplyne, a SaaS platform that enables product-led growth companies to increase their freemium user conversion rates, announced US$2.5 million in funding by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Together Fund, and angel investors from Canva, Freshworks & Zoominfo.
BUSINESS
Online Blockchain Plc: Umbria Announces Latest Partnerships In NFT Space

Introducing communities to the fastest and cheapest asset bridging. Umbria Network is collaborating with a range of exciting NFT projects, built on the Polygon network, to introduce their communities to its game changing cross-chain bridge. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Using the...
MARKETS
OneTrust Hires Technology Finance Leader Guido Torrini As CFO

Torrini brings more than 20 years’ enterprise and consumer technology experience to OneTrust as its first Chief Financial Officer. OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, announced Guido Torrini joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Torrini brings over 20 years of experience building finance teams for category-defining enterprise technology companies. Most recently, Torrini served as the CFO of Celonis, a late-stage process mining technology company that tripled revenues and quadrupled valuation in less than two years during his leadership.
BUSINESS
Comviva, Strands Team to Provide Banks a Digital Payment Suite

India-based mobile solutions provider Comviva has joined forces with FinTech firm Strands to offer an integrated suite of digital banking, wallet and payment solutions for customers of banks and financial service providers, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 17) press release. Through the collaboration, Comviva will use Strands’ Personal Finance Management...
BUSINESS
Accenture Acquires Founders Intelligence To Help Corporate Executives Drive Growth From Innovation

Accenture has acquired Founders Intelligence, an innovation strategy consulting firm that helps large corporations to create growth by using tools, techniques and insights from technology entrepreneurs and investors. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s capabilities to help senior executives create and scale new business models and achieve sustainable value from innovation. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
Is Cryptocurrency Our Financial Future?

A virtual currency or asset protected or safeguarded by cryptography is referred to as a “cryptocurrency.” Unlike financial institutions, which handle actual cash, cryptocurrencies provide consumers with virtual tokens that may be utilized to make safe online payments. There are several types of cryptocurrency that are being used today. Bitcoin is the most well-known, accounting for 60% of all cryptocurrencies in operation.
CURRENCIES
Bisnow

Walker & Dunlop Execs On Where To Invest For 2022

The commercial real estate industry has never experienced a year quite like 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic raged on, retail, hospitality and other asset classes experienced major hits, while industrial reached new heights thanks to the e-commerce boom. As the year comes to a close, CRE professionals have two questions on their minds: What can we make of what happened this year, and what lies ahead for 2022?
MARKETS

