TrustNFT: Is NFT The Future Of Finances?

Led by Morgan Creek Digital, the Raise Will Fuel Global Expansion and Further Gemini’s Mission to Empower the Individual Through Crypto. Gemini, a cryptocurrency platform, announced today a $400 million growth equity round, its first-ever outside financing, led by Morgan Creek Digital with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners, Marcy Venture Partners, and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, among others. This round values the company at $7.1 billion. Launched in 2015 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini has grown to become one of the leading crypto platforms in the world. In addition to buying, selling, and storing crypto, Gemini helps investors earn, spend, and learn about crypto, as well as create and collect non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) on Nifty Gateway, a wholly owned NFT platform.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO