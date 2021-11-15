Review: Family Guy “Peterschmidt Manor”

Things for Ned and Homer go from bad to worse in the stunning conclusion of this SIMPFLIX prestige crime thriller. As seen in the previous episode, Ned Flanders has gotten himself in a nasty pickle due to his good deed. What’s even worse was that we had to wait a whole week to see what happened next. Man, that was about as torturous as what Netflix is doing with Arcane. Thankfully, the wait is finally over as the second part of the Fargo-like saga reveals how Flanders will get out of this bloody mess.

