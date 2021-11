Josh Allen was spinning the predictable cliches late Sunday after one of the worst losses of his NFL career, maybe the most improbable since the Bills were making Super Bowls. “Having this pit in our stomachs right now puts things into perspective,” Allen said after the heavily favored Bills lost in Jacksonville, 9-6. “It’s a week-to-week league. On any given Sunday, a team can come out here and play well and beat the other team. That’s just how it goes. It’s life sometimes.”

