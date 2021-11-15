OlliOlli Studio Roll7 Bought By Private Division

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, A single image of a house in the remastered version of GTA: San Andreas has sparked fan speculation that it is, in fact, the first screenshot of Grand Theft Auto 6. Posted on GTA Forums, the image is found among photos on the wall of San Andreas' UFO-themed Lil' Probe'Inn and, somewhat appropriately, has kicked off a new conspiracy theory - that Rockstar has surreptitiously tucked the first image of GTA 6 into its latest remasters. Halo Infinite won't be getting a co-op option for Campaign mode until May 2022 at the earliest, and Forge mode will be even further down the line. Speaking to Eurogamer, 343 head of creative Joseph Staten confirmed that the game's extension of Halo Infinite Season 1 means the two much-requested features have been delayed. CD Projekt Red has clarified that the studio currently has no plans to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass, despite rumors suggesting that it might be on its way to the subscription service. In response to speculation (as reported by VGC) that the game may be on its way to Game Pass, CD Projekt Red's Global PR Director, Radek Grabowksi confirmed that this isn't the case.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO