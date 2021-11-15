ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OlliOlli Studio Roll7 Bought By Private Division

By Jared Moore
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate Division, the publishing subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, has acquired OlliOlli series developer Roll7. As reported by MCV UK, the publishing label purchased the London-based developer for an undisclosed sum. Roll7 is currently working on its latest installment of the OlliOlli series, OlliOlli World, which is set to be published by...

www.ign.com

