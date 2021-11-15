ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Launch Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the launch trailer for Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, available for PC, PlayStation 5, and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

encoreatlanta.com

First Look: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Theatrical Outfit

There might not be scary ghost stories this holiday season at Theatrical Outfit, but the Downtown Atlanta theatre is bringing some mystery to local audiences. Theatrical Outfit is continuing its return to the stage this holiday season with Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. “5 Actors. 40+ Roles. 1000s Of Laughs For The Entire Family,” Baskerville will run at Balzer Theater at Herren’s from November 17 – December 19, 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Jeffersonian

Another Sherlock Holmes adventure takes the stage at the Civic Center

Theater fans will soon have a change to enjoy "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Claustrophobic Conundrum" during a six-night run at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. The play, an original written and directed by local playwright Anne Chlovechok, opens Nov. 12 with additional performances on Nov....
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cogconnected.com

Frogwares Releases Video Detailing Story And More In Sherlock Holmes

Frogwares Releases Video Detailing Story And More In Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is a highly anticipated action-adventure mystery game that is set to launch on PC via Steam, EPIC Games Store and GOG, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 16th, 2021. Releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are scheduled for some time thereafter. In anticipation of the game’s upcoming release, and in response to some comments and concerns fans may have based on the gameplay and trailers thus far, developer and publisher Frogwares have released a detailed video and statement on Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X
Citizen Tribune

Walters State Theatre to put on ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’

Walters State Theatre is coming back to the stage in a big way, presenting not one, but four great Sherlock Holmes mysteries featuring four great actors in the title role. The show opens Nov. 18 and will mark the first live, in-person theatre performance at the college since “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play” in October, 2019.
THEATER & DANCE
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Battlefield 2042, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Grow: Song of the Evertree, A Short Hike, more

The standard edition of EA’s Battlefield 2042 launches this week. Following last week’s early access bestowing Gold and Deluxe editions, reviews are starting to surface. Scores are mixed so far – for every 9/10 there’s seemingly a 7/10. EGM felt it deserved top marks (5/5) while Stevivor couldn’t find many...
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

I’ve always been a sucker for a good mystery, so it’s only natural that my penchant for mystery novels would spill over into which video games I tend to enjoy. Although, for some reason I have yet to play an actual Sherlock Holmes based game. I have played several titles based off the works of Agatha Christie, such as Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, but it appears I have never actually played any of the games revolving around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I’m really happy that my first experience with one of my beloved literary characters was such a good one, with Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
