When the IUP women’s basketball team took the floor at the KCAC this weekend, it had been 20 months since the Crimson Hawks played a game. And it felt surreal. “We were saying before the game it doesn’t feel real to go out there and have fans,” redshirt senior Justina Mascaro said. “We had three scrimmages last year, and our parents couldn’t even come. So stepping out there for the first time, I was like, ‘This is really happening. We’re doing this.’”

4 DAYS AGO