MLK Parade in Elizabethtown taking registrations through Jan. 10

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Elizabethtown is taking registrations for the Jan. 17 event.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Theme this year, a release says, is “Advancing The Dream: A Time to Reflect, Imagine, and Build the Future.”

Registration is due by Jan. 10 and can be done by emailing Arthur Bullock at abullock1951@gmail.com. He is the chairman of the parade committee, along with co-chairwoman Natasha B. Cromartie.