ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

MLK Parade in Elizabethtown taking registrations through Jan. 10

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiHNn_0cxChoGD00

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Elizabethtown is taking registrations for the Jan. 17 event.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Theme this year, a release says, is “Advancing The Dream: A Time to Reflect, Imagine, and Build the Future.”

Registration is due by Jan. 10 and can be done by emailing Arthur Bullock at abullock1951@gmail.com. He is the chairman of the parade committee, along with co-chairwoman Natasha B. Cromartie.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration begins Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration begins Friday with the second annual Holly Jolly Christmas Show. The extravaganza, hosted by Whimsical Florist & Gifts shop in Elizabethtown at 314 S. Poplar St., runs through Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Information, including cost to attend, can be gained by calling 910-872-9931.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Rise Against Hunger is Sunday at Trinity UMC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 and Trinity United Methodist Church are hosting a Rise Against Hunger event, a unique service opportunity involving meal packaging. Volunteers are still being accepted. To register, go to https://sforce.co/2YQK2k6. It happens Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, 901 W. Broad...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Elizabethtown, NC
Lifestyle
Bladen Journal

Empty Stocking Fund getting close to $2,000

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal, Leinwands, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way are again partnering to bring the Empty Stocking Fund to Bladen County. This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Bladen Journal

Ribbon cutting next week for Greene’s Lake & Conservation Park

ELIZABETHTOWN — Wednesday of next week at 3 p.m. will be the date and time of the ribbon cutting for Greene’s Lake & Conservation Park. The garden spot at 337 Aviation Parkway, adjacent to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery is a project of the town of Elizabethtown assisted by the state of North Carolina through the Parks & Recreation Trust Fund, and through the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlk#Mlk Parade#The Parade Committee
Bladen Journal

Roger’s Wish distribution will be on Friday morning

ELIZABETHTOWN — Distribution for Roger’s Wish will take place Friday, rain or shine. The community donations of blankets and sleeping bags will take place at the Bladen Journal newspaper office parking lot, at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. This is also the site of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The parking lot is adjacent to the newspaper office as well as the Bladen County Public Library, at the corner of Broad and Cypress streets.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Bladen Journal

Supply levels are critical; need for blood donations is urgent

The American Red Cross has announced that its current emergency blood supply has reached its lowest supply level this time of year in more than a decade. The agency is urging donors “to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply,” a news release said.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy