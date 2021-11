John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief at IPOEdge.com, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to talk about Sweetgreen's monster first day of trading and whether or not the company is being overvalued. "It takes a long time for a company of this kind to prove its track record, and they haven't done it yet," he said. He noted that the company is worth more than Shake Shack at its current market cap.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO