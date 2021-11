When it was announced that the artist formerly known as Kanye West was slated to appear on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs, nobody knew exactly what to expect. Drink Champs is batting a thousand when it comes to getting artists to share their true feelings. Whether that’s because N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are legends of the game, and their show has become one of the premier platforms for the “realest” rap interviews, or because both hosts and guests are under the spell of a little liquid encouragement; the show often provides a window into the inner workings of the hip-hop industry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO