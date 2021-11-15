ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

70 Degrees On Tuesday And Then The 30+ Degree Temperature Plunge

By A.J.
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been warm. In fact, while I was out on a walk with my mom and my son yesterday afternoon, it felt downright hot, especially for mid November. That warm air is...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fort Collins, CO
New Country 99.1

The Kruger Rock Fire Is Now 100% Contained

It's Thanksgiving week and while we all have so much to be thankful for, I think it goes without saying we're all thankful for our firefighters and first responders. This is just one prime example. Last week, when a windstorm ripped through the Rockies and all around the Front Range,...
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Snowstorms#Winter Camping#White Christmas
New Country 99.1

WATCH: Elk Herd Fleeing Estes Park Fire

We went all summer without any major fires here in Northern Colorado and while this current Kruger Rock Fire that's burning near Estes Park isn't necessarily classified as "major" yet, evacuations are and have been in place since it sparked yesterday (Nov. 16). Officials are saying they believe it was...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
New Country 99.1

Not Just Your Imagination: It Really Does Suck Driving In CO

Yup, you got that right - driving in Colorado sometimes (ok, a lot of the time) sucks. Between the constant (and seemingly never-ending) road construction, inclement weather (winter is approaching), rising gas prices, the sole existence of crappy drivers (cmon, you know it's true), and several other nuisances, Colorado drivers just cannot catch a break.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Test Your Skills at One of These Northern Colorado Escape Rooms

Escape rooms are a fun and active, immersive experience that people of all ages and skill levels can have fun participating in. These types of places combine social interaction with challenging adventures, by having players use their mental and physical skills to accomplish a goal within a certain amount of time. Throughout the game, the team of players discovers clues, solves puzzles, and completes tasks in order to escape from the room or site that they are 'locked in'.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Have You Seen This Giant 15 Foot Troll Near Breckenridge?

I love weird and random stuff. The weirder and the more random the better, and I think this definitely falls into both the weird and random categories. I had no idea this thing, which by the way has a name - Isak Heartstone - even existed until I saw him pop up on social media. Now, it's on my bucket list to see it up close and personal and get a picture with it.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
New Country 99.1

Does Colorado Prefer Ham or Turkey On Thanksgiving?

OK, maybe I'm just being greedy. But honestly, I think I could eat either ham or turkey on Thanksgiving and be just fine. And I know I can eat both. There seems to be a little debate as to which is best on Thanksgiving. I believe that most people eat turkey, but I do believe there are those who argue passionately for a honey-glazed ham. Mmmmm... I can taste that bark now.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy