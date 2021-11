SOUTH KINGSTOWN - There was a path to an in-state stunner Friday night, and Bryant was very much on it. Until Rhode Island blocked it. After the Bulldogs hit nine 3-pointers in the opening half and took a lead early in the second half, the University of Rhode Island clamped down on their neighbors to the north and pulled away for an 83-64 victory at the Ryan Center. A nearly nine-minute field goal drought by Bryant paved the way for the Rams to take control midway through the second half. They outscored the Bulldogs 24-4 in that span and were never threatened once they got the lead.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO