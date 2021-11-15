ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jorge Masvidal Expresses Concern For Nick Diaz

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Masvidal has fought against and alongside some legends in the past. He has a particular soft spot for the likes of Nick Diaz, who recently went up against Robbie Lawler, and ended up losing. Diaz simply isn't the fighter he was in the past and it is putting him at...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal shares his top three picks for UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal has shared his top three picks for tonight’s UFC 268 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2. Usman (19-1 MMA) and Covington (16-2 MMA) originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by way of a thrilling fifth round TKO.
UFC
USA Today

After loss, Colby Covington turns attention to Jorge Masvidal: 'Let me be the one who ends his career'

NEW YORK – Though swollen and sliced, UFC 268 headliner Colby Covington spoke to reporters after the conclusion of Saturday’s event despite his loss to Kamaru Usman. Twice Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) has contended for UFC gold, and twice he has come up short against Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC). But his confidence and persona hasn’t faltered. As he sat at the podium, he wore a black NYPD hat and a pair of sunglasses.
UFC
chatsports.com

‘The streets don’t belong to the fake’ - Jorge Masvidal responds to Covington’s callout

If the message coming from Kamaru Usman after his fifth title defense was that he might want to spend some time with his family in the immediate future, Colby Covington seems much more dead set on getting back to action as quickly as possible. Following his unanimous decision loss, Covington had a pair of names on his lips for who he’d like to face next time he steps into the cage.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Ariel Helwani
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Colby Covington mocks ‘fragile’ Jorge Masvidal for UFC 269 pullout

Earlier today, there was a collective groan heard round the MMA world when it was revealed that Jorge Masvidal was injured and forced to withdraw from his long-awaited match up vs. Leon Edwards. The bout was planned for UFC 269 next month, but with “Gamebred” out, the next step is uncertain. Already, top contenders like Khamzat Chimaev have offered to fill in opposite the English athlete.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 269 fight card: Injury forces Jorge Masvidal out of scheduled bout with Leon Edwards

UFC 269 has lost a big fight with news that an injury has knocked Jorge Masvidal out of his planned welterweight clash with Leon Edwards. UFC's chief business officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN's Brett Okamoto of the news. The fight has been more than two years in the making after a March 2019 backstage brawl between the two men at a UFC Fight Night card in London.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Zuffa Llc
MMAmania.com

Leon Edwards says ‘fraud’ Jorge Masvidal ‘didn’t want to fight me’ at UFC 269

In the immortal words of Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal’s shared opponent Nate Diaz: Edwards is “not surprised.”. Edwards vs. Masvidal was scrapped from UFC 269 after “Gamebred” suffered an undisclosed injury. The event is scheduled to take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Dec. 11, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view. “Rocky” took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his disappointment with Masvidal.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Colby Covington calls for bout with former teammate Jorge Masvidal next, Masvidal responds

Colby Covington, in his second attempt to wrest undisputed UFC gold from Kamaru Usman on Saturday night, lost a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268. Immediately following the loss, Covington was respectful towards Usman in the cage, shaking his hand and, it appeared, squashing the beef between the two. However, the geniality was short-lived and by the time Covington made it to the post-fight press conference, he was already arguing for another shot at the champion. But given that he now has two losses to Usman, Covington is going to need to earn his way back up the ladder and the former interim welterweight champion knows just where to start: his old buddy Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Me and my old roommate ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal,” Colby Covington calls out for the biggest star of the welterweight division

The title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the welterweight title just went down at the main event of UFC 268. This fight went exactly as advertised, and after a grueling five-rounded battle, the champion Kamaru Usman secured the unanimous decision victory. Now that Covington is 0-2 against...
UFC
411mania.com

411 Welterweight MMA Rankings: Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, More

– vs. Colby Covington – Win via decision (unanimous) – UFC 268 – November 6, 2021. – vs. Jorge Masvidal – Win via KO (punch) – UFC 261 – April 24, 2021. – vs. Gilbert Burns – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 258 – February 13, 2021. – vs....
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards blasts ‘fraud’ Jorge Masvidal for pulling out of their fight, tells Kamaru Usman ‘I will see you soon’

Leon Edwards isn’t too surprised Jorge Masvidal pulled out of their fight at UFC 269. Masvidal and Edwards were supposed to have their grudge match on December 11 in Las Vegas at UFC 269. It was a highly-anticipated fight but on Wednesday, it was revealed “Gamebred” was out of the fight due to an injury and now Edwards says he’s going to wait for the title shot.
UFC
punditarena.com

What Leon Edwards can learn from Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier outlines what Jorge Masvidal has done right and why Leon Edwards needs to pay attention. If ever there was a time for a fighter to take a leaf out of Jorge Masvidal’s book, it’s right now for Leon Edwards. This is according to Daniel Cormier, who detailed how Masvidal’s rise to stardom can offer Edwards some insights.
UFC
mmanews.com

Colby Covington “Predicted” Jorge Masvidal Would Pull Out Of UFC 269

Colby Covington believes he predicted that Jorge Masvidal would pull out of his upcoming fight. Hours after news broke that Masvidal would be forced from UFC 269, Covington took to social media. “Chaos” sarcastically asked “who could’ve predicted that” and trolled Masvidal with a clip from his post-fight press conference last week.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy