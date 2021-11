Don’t be fooled by our name: at Brides, we’re Team Grooms, too. Last fall, after publishing the results of our American Wedding Study, which found that over 70 percent of men have always wanted to be married (with a third having dreamed about their wedding for much of their lives), we felt it was time to devote an issue to them. That same study also cited 40 percent of male newlyweds wanting a “shareable wedding on social media,” so we turned to two big-time TikTokers as our cover models, and our partners at Men’s Wearhouse to dress the soon-to-be groom from head to toe.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO