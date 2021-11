This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Why get a 7-inch tablet for $50 when you can get a much better 8-inch tablet for $45? Exactly. That's the case at Amazon right now, where the company's 8-inch Fire Tablet line has been deeply discounted ahead of Black Friday. (It's ostensibly an "Alexa birthday sale.") So far as we can tell, all of the Fire HD 8 models are selling at their lowest prices to date. While these aren't nearly as nice or as powerful as the similarly sized iPad Mini, the headline here is that you can get 10 to 11 of these for the price of one $499 Mini.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO