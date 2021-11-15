Chicago Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins set to return to practice

It was an eventful week for former Pokes in the Pros. Let’s take a look at some highlights and storylines concerning former Oklahoma State players in the NFL. Before spelling Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive for COVID-19, Mason Rudolph had yet to see the field in 2021, after starting eight games two years prior and just one in 2020. Such is the life of an NFL backup quarterback. When called into action against the Lions, he quickly knocked off any rust, turning in a productive outing, throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO