Chicago Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins set to return to practice

By Zack Pearson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears could soon see another member of their rookie class on the field this season to help protect quarterback Justin Fields. On Monday, head coach Matt...

Related
Chicago Tribune

What’s next for Teven Jenkins — and the Chicago Bears? 6 questions about the 2nd-round pick who returned to practice after back surgery.

Finally. At long last. Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins returned to practice Monday afternoon at Halas Hall as the team opened its 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve. Jenkins has been out with a back injury since the Bears reported to training camp in late July. He had surgery Aug. 18 and was placed on IR when the season began. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday morning he was ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Offensive Line Will Improve With Return of Injured Players

The Chicago Bears offensive line struggled from injuries and COVID. With players returning, the unit should improve in the second half of the season. The Chicago Bears entered their bye week reeling. They lost four games in a row and had a record of 3-6 for the season. It seemed that when things got bad, they got very bad. They’ve lost in a number of different ways — the offense struggled, the defense struggled, the special teams struggled. They even found a way to involve the game officials in their losses.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Empire Sports Media

For Teven Jenkins, 2021 is now an evaluation process

On Monday morning, as the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall, head coach Matt Nagy announced the team would be activating the 21-day window for offensive tackle Teven Jenkins to return to practice. Jenkins, who’s been sidelined since training camp due to back surgery was the 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
Denver Post

Chicago Bears Q&A: What will the offensive line look like when Teven Jenkins returns? Is the offense hitting its stride? Will a new rule lead to more in-season firings?

The Chicago Bears are back from their bye week, and so is Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. Despite a four-game losing streak, an encouraging performance the last time out in Pittsburgh has some readers wondering if Justin Fields and the offense are hitting their stride. If Teven Jenkins returns to...
NFL
pistolsfiringblog.com

NFL Update: A Rudolph-to-Washington Reprise, Jenkins Returns to Practice

It was an eventful week for former Pokes in the Pros. Let’s take a look at some highlights and storylines concerning former Oklahoma State players in the NFL. Before spelling Ben Roethlisberger, who tested positive for COVID-19, Mason Rudolph had yet to see the field in 2021, after starting eight games two years prior and just one in 2020. Such is the life of an NFL backup quarterback. When called into action against the Lions, he quickly knocked off any rust, turning in a productive outing, throwing for 242 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Injured Reserve#Oklahoma State
WIBW

Former Topeka High athlete Teven Jenkins returns from injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High football player Teven Jenkins returned to practice for the first time since offseason workouts. After being picked in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jenkins was sidelined with a back injury that required surgery on Aug. 18. “We’ll have to really...
NFL
