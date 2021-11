OVERVIEW: U.S. Cases Rising While World Is at Highest Counts of Pandemic; Minnesota’s Rate of Infection Highest in U.S.; U.S. Buying $5 Billion of Pfizer Pills. As you can see by the graphics above (top graphic from the CDC, bottom from the World Health Organization), COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are starting to rise again in what some are calling a fifth wave. But while the numbers fell sharply in the U.S. from Sept. 1 to Oct. 25, the worldwide numbers have risen significantly in recent weeks.

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO