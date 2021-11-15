Here's Why The Apple Watch Hermès Is So Ridiculously Expensive

Most Apple Watch buyers choose aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium Apple Watch Series 7 models, but the Hermès edition sits atop the lineup offering affordable luxury. In addition to the vibrant color updates across the Classic, Attelage, and Jumping styles, Apple Watch Hermès introduces two new styles. Circuit H is a bold graphic representation of a signature anchor chain design, printed in Swift leather with a complementary watch face, and the Gourmette Double Tour pays homage to 1930s Hermès collars, with links weaving fluidly together in supple Fauve Barénia leather. This band wraps gracefully twice around the wrist and is an iconic representation of the recurring chain motif.
