Back in 2017, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars were on a joint tour through Europe when an impromptu, late-night jam session convinced them they should make an album together. Now, four years later, that album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, is finally here. We dig into the record's deep soul and funk grooves on this week's show and talk about why Silk Sonic may be the year's most exciting collaboration.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO