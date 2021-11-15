Adele Gushes Over Rich Paul and Says She’s Open to Having More Kids

Adele fans were in for a treat on Sunday, as the singer got candid with Oprah in a sit-down interview and performed her “One Night Only” concert special on CBS.

During the interview, Adele gushed over her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, revealing, "He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

The couple started dating in early 2021, and she pointed out “the easiness of it… it's just been very smooth."

Adele said she’s at a different place in her life now than she was in past relationships. This is the first time she’s "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," she noted. “But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

Rich marked the occasion by posting about Adele on Instagram for the first time. He shared a photo with Adele and Oprah, writing, “Bee Champs with a touch of 🪐 🐐’s ❤️ 💫

#HowLuckyCanOneGuyBe.”

Meanwhile, the “Easy on Me” singer also opened up to Oprah about her split with husband Simon Konecki. Adele said that during the split, which they announced in 2019, she quit drinking and started working out.

"Once I realized I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me sort of centered," she said.

Adele also praised Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo, saying, "I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest. He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life. I was so young and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it."

"He came in and was stable," she explained. "The most stable person I've ever had in my life up until that point, even now I trust him with my life."

The concert special also marked Angelo’s first time watching his mom perform live, and the Grammy winner told Oprah that her dream for her son is that he is a “good and happy person.”

"I don't expect anything of him," she insisted. "I don't care what his career is, as long as he's passionate about whatever it is that he does and that he's happy."

She’s also open to having more kids. "I would like more children,” she revealed. “It wouldn't be the end of the world if I didn't because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so."

Adele’s new album “30” drops November 19.