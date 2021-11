With more than 3,000 new infections reported Thursday, cases of COVID-19 have jumped by 60% in Massachusetts in the last two weeks, now at their highest point since February. But the spread is not occurring evenly across the state. In some towns, the virus is infecting new people at nearly five times the state’s average rate. In others, it is spreading at only a fraction of that speed.

