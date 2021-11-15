ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raz6B_0cxCX8B800

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing home visitation guidance by National Content Desk on Scribd

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New York lifts most nursing home visitation restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health has relaxed visitation restrictions at nursing homes to align with federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS revised its recommendations for nursing home visitation on Nov. 12, saying “visitation is now allowed for all residents at...
HEALTH SERVICES
WOKV

Coronavirus: 8 dead in outbreak at Connecticut nursing home

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. — Eight residents of a Connecticut nursing home have died in an outbreak of COVID-19 that has stretched more than a month. Nearly 90 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus in the last seven weeks, CNN reported. Geer Village Senior Community in North Canaan...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#The Centers For Medicare#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

US advisers debate if all adults really need COVID boosters

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Coronavirus lurks and lingers in nursing home patients’ rooms

Even though most COVID-19 cases come from exposure to airborne coronavirus, a new study points to the importance of surfaces as a reservoir of risk in nursing homes — especially certain objects close to the beds of patients who have COVID-19. The study finds that 90% of current COVID patients’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

US lifts travel restrictions, survivors of deadly Astroworld surge speak:

On today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast: US lifts travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists. Travel reporter Bailey Shulz outlines what the new rules mean. Plus, a criminal investigation continues into the deadly Houston music festival crowd surge, Democrats get some bad approval rating news, tensions are high in Iraq after an assassination attempt on the prime minister and the Milwaukee Bucks become the first NBA team since 2016 to visit the White House.
TRAVEL
WEAU-TV 13

US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors

Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 2 (11/08/2021) Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 2 (11/08/2021) A 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was reunited with her family after someone spotted hand gestures indicating she was in distress. Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 1...
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
27K+
Followers
41K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy