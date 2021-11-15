Cryptocurrency: Will Shiba Inu finally hit $1 before the end of the year?

In the last few weeks, Shiba Inu has been impressive with the high points it’s hit.

In the last day, the price for the digital currency is up at $0.00005356.

CoinDCX has added Shiba Inu to its mobile trading app as of Nov. 12. Before that it had only been available through CoinDCX via trade-only.

The cryptocurrency hit its highest point on Oct. 28 when it reached $0.00008845. It really took off after Elon Musk mentioned it in a Tweet.

In just a month Coinbase says the coin has jumped in price by 95%.

According to The Sun, the experts they spoke to said Shiba Inu has an intrinsic value, making it incredibly hard to try to predict the price it will reach in the future.

The cryptocurrency market is volatile, and anything can cause coins to jump in price or plummet.

Musk’s brief mention of the coin on Twitter cause it to jump to its highest price point since May 11, five months earlier.

Wallet Investor predicts Shiba Inu’s value to hit $0.000080 in just a year. Coin Price Forecast sees it at $0.00022170 at the end of 2021 and $0.00025540 by mid-2022.

Experts don’t believe it can hit $1 per coin because there simply just is not enough money in the world for that to happen.