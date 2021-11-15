ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 children fall from building at ‘great height,’ 1 dies; 2 adults arrested

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413cWt_0cxCWwXO00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark ( AP ) — Swedish police say they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell from “a great height” and one of them died.

Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said. The children who were reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to the hospital. One of them died there; the other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.

Child accidentally shot at home on Alba street still in hospital, seriously wounded

The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday.

A passerby found the children and alerted police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

65-Year-Old Woman Dies In Prospect Heights Condo Building Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old woman died Friday morning in a fire in a condo building in north suburban Prospect Heights. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m. at Lake Run Condos, a 5-story multifamily building at 16 E Old Willow Road, according to Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Jones.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
BBC

Lake District death: Walker dies falling from Striding Edge

A man has died after falling on a walk in the Lake District with his wife. The 54-year-old man and his wife had been climbing Helvellyn but his wife stopped when they reached the start of Striding Edge. They agreed her husband would continue along the scramble in the walk...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Police#Murder#Weather#Accident#Ap#Swedish#Expressen
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly holding adults, children at gunpoint inside Reddick residence

A 31-year-old Ocala man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly holding adults and children hostage at gunpoint inside a Reddick residence. On Tuesday, November 9, multiple detectives, deputies, and sergeants with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence along NW 29th Terrace in Reddick in response to reports of a hostage situation.
REDDICK, FL
ghscanner.com

Coast Guard aids rescue of 10 adults, 4 children from flooding near Forks

FORKS, Wash. – The Coast Guard aided the rescue of 10 people and four children Monday from a flooding residential area near Forks. At approximately 8 a.m., Clallam County first responders requested Coast Guard air assistance to evacuate the residential area due to rising flood-waters and excessive currents which prevented the use of swift water boats.
FORKS, WA
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southend death: Murder probe after woman falls from height

Police have begun a murder investigation after the death of a woman who had "fallen from a height". Officers were called to concerns for a woman at the Bewley Court tower block in Whittingham Avenue, Southend, on 10 November. Essex Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
whdh.com

DA: Mother who claimed she did not have money to bury dead baby put body inside bedroom wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.
CHARLEROI, PA
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Daily Herald

Chicago man convicted of killing 2 during Elgin drug deal

A Chicago man was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 shooting that killed two men from Elgin, the Kane County state's attorney's office said Wednesday. Travaris D. Stevenson, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed violence. He faces a sentence of 60 years to life in prison, the state's attorney's office said.
ELGIN, IL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy