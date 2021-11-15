2 children fall from building at ‘great height,’ 1 dies; 2 adults arrested
COPENHAGEN, Denmark ( AP ) — Swedish police say they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell from “a great height” and one of them died.
Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said. The children who were reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to the hospital. One of them died there; the other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.Child accidentally shot at home on Alba street still in hospital, seriously wounded
The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday.
A passerby found the children and alerted police.
