ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke launches bid for Texas governor

By Tal Axelrod, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VyXv_0cxCWvef00

( The Hill ) – Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”

“I am running for governor to serve ALL of the people of Texas,” he said. “I believe that the only way we are going to achieve great things for this state is by looking out for each other and moving forward together.”

In a subsequent video posted on Twitter previewing his run, O’Rourke cast his decision to challenge Abbott as a result of the state government’s bungling of a winter storm earlier this year, during which hundreds of Texans died and millions more were without power due to unusually frigid temperatures.

“This past February when the electricity grid failed and millions of fellow Texans were without power, which meant that the lights wouldn’t turn on, the heat wouldn’t run, and pretty soon their pipes froze and the water stopped flowing, they were abandoned by those who are elected to serve and look out for them,” he said. “It’s a symptom of a much larger problem in Texas right now, those in positions of public trust have stopped listening to, serving and paying attention to and trusting the people of Texas.”

Mar-a-Lago trespasser deported to China 2 years later

In the video, O’Rourke indicated he would tackle a slate of issues, including strengthening the electricity grid and expanding Medicaid.

“Instead, they’re focusing on the kind of extremist policies around abortion or permitless carry or even in our schools that really only divide us and keep us apart and stop us from working together on the truly big things that we want to achieve for one another. It’s a really small vision for such a small state, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

O’Rourke’s entry into the race marks a win for Texas Democrats, who had privately fretted that they’d be without a top-tier challenger to Abbott if O’Rourke didn’t throw his hat into the ring.

O’Rourke, a former three-term congressman, first saw his star rise in 2018, when he launched a challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that ignited the grassroots in Texas and across the country. He fell short by under 3 points, a margin that suggested Texas could be within reach for Democrats.

However, he saw far less success in his 2020 presidential bid, dropping out in November of 2019 before any primaries were held. During that campaign, he adopted a slew of progressive policies, including on mandatory gun buybacks, saying at a debate that “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” a quote that will surely haunt him in a state with a prominent gun culture like Texas.

Since suspending his presidential campaign, O’Rourke launched a voter registration campaign in Texas, touting in his fundraising email that his effort had signed on over 250,000 new voters. That effort also sent volunteers to help residents during the winter storm.

“Beto O’Rourke enters the race for Governor with the highest name recognition and fundraising ability of any Democratic challenger in a generation,” Ed Espinoza, president of Progress Texas, said in a statement. “Gov. Abbott has spent the past year appeasing the far-right base with policies such as banning abortion, permitless carry, and bizarre covid policies, while doing nothing to address the failing energy grid or access to affordable health care.”

Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

Despite his prominent standing in the state and proven ability to raise funds from across the country, O’Rourke will face stiff headwinds in a challenge to Abbott. After going to Cruz by under 3 in 2018, Texas went for former President Trump by over 5.5 points in 2020.

Beyond the dynamics of the state, Abbott has amassed a gargantuan war chest of over $55 million and has won statewide several times, making him a difficult opponent to topple.

Reacting to O’Rourke’s announcement Monday, Republicans boasted that the liberal policies he touted in the presidential race will hurt him in a state that still leans toward Republicans and that Abbott remains in a strong position to fend off a challenge.

“Beto 2.0 vowed to confiscate the firearms of law-abiding citizens, pledged to tear down physical barriers along the border, and supported regulations that would kill over a million jobs across the state and raise taxes and the cost of living on families and small businesses,” said Republican Governors Association spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “There’s no telling how far Beto 3.0 will go in his vain attempt to stay relevant after running out of promotions to chase in Washington.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
myfoxzone.com

Greg Abbott group files ethics complaint against Beto O'Rourke campaign website

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans for Greg Abbott has filed an ethics complaint Thursday against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke for his website. The group supporting Gov. Abbott's reelection campaign says O'Rourke's website doesn't have a disclaimer required for political advertising, which is against state law. The complaint filed with the...
AUSTIN, TX
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
China, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
crossroadstoday.com

Governor Abbott calls on President Biden to withdraw Omarova nomination

AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden. The letter urged President Biden to immediately withdraw his nomination of Saule Omarova to Comptroller of the Currency. It also is in response to past comment by Omarova expressing hostility towards American energy producers. His comments include wanting businesses in the oil and gas industry “to go bankrupt.”
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

A Texas Lawmaker Changed Parties With Governor Abbott Watching

A Texas House Democrat changed parties and he received a strong congratulation from Governor Greg Abbott. On Monday, Texas House Representative Ryan Guillen was joined by Abbott as he announced he was seeking re-election as a Republican instead of a Democrat. Guillen was elected as a Democrat representing District 31.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties

FLORESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined Texas House Rep. Ryan Guillen, formerly a Democrat representing District 31, as Guillen announced he’d seek re-election as a Republican. From Floresville, Texas, Abbott commended Guillen for the move, saying Democratic policies no longer represent the values of the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

What you need to know about Beto O'Rourke as he challenges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texans have already been talking about Beto O'Rourke's political future for months, and on Monday he finally set the record straight and confirmed his bid for Texas governor. The former congressman from El Paso announced his campaign Monday morning, taking aim at the "the divisiveness, the extremism, and the real small politics and policies of Greg Abbott," the Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Sen Ted Cruz#Republicans#Twitter#Texans#Medicaid
CBS DFW

‘Texans Have Had Enough,’ Dallas County Democrats Welcome Beto O’Rourke To 2022 Gubernatorial Race

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Democratic Party is welcoming former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke in his 2022 bid for Texas Governor. “Democrats have Texas-sized dreams—a state that puts people first, that leads the nation in quality jobs, provides a world class education, and empowers safe and healthier communities,” said Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble. “Lives are on the line, democracy is on the line, and Democrats in the 2nd largest county in Texas will deliver,” Noble said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

State Rep. Guillen flips to Republican, signaling potentially rough 2022 for Democrats

The South Texas state lawmaker said Monday he just did not feel the Democratic Party reflected his values anymore. "Something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, nor are they the values of most Texans. The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry, and of the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live down in South Texas. That's why after much thought and much prayer with my family, today I'll proudly be running as a Republican to represent House District 31," Guillen said.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy