Public Safety

Liverpool bombing: Cabdriver hailed as hero, locked car doors, trapping bomber inside, mayor says

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LIVERPOOL, U.K. — A cabdriver is being called a hero after he locked a bomber inside his vehicle, moments before explosives detonated, the town mayor said.

David Perry arrived outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital just before 11 a.m. local time Sunday.

It is the second attack in a month, according to Home Secretary Priti Patel, The Associated Press reported.

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said Perry locked the vehicle doors, stopping the alleged bomber from being able to get out and preventing an “absolutely awful disaster,” according to the Huffington Post.

Police have not confirmed Anderson’s account, the AP reported.

The bombing happened near the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral where thousands of people had gathered for the city’s Service of Remembrance.

The alleged bomber was killed and has not been identified, BBC News reported.

Perry was hurt in the blast. He had cuts and burns, but The Spectator reported he had been released from the hospital.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the bombing, Huffington Post reported. Their names have not been released.

The bombing has been declared a terrorist attack but there is no motive yet and police are saying they are keeping an “open mind,” according to the Huffington Post.

The terrorism threat level has been raised to severe, the AP reported.

So far police have not linked the bombing to the remembrance events, the AP reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Police#Cabdriver#Home#The Associated Press#The Huffington Post#Ap#Bbc News#The Spectator#Cox Media Group
whdh.com

DA: Mother who claimed she did not have money to bury dead baby put body inside bedroom wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. (WHDH) — A mother allegedly placed her dead baby inside a crate before putting the crate inside her bedroom wall in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Investigators responding to a home on Lookout Avenue last Thursday to check on the wellbeing of a child learned that 25-year-old Kylie Wilt, of Charleroi, had lied to Child and Youth Services about the whereabouts of the baby and that the baby had died in February from SIDS at their former home on Upper Crest Avenue, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told KDKA.
CHARLEROI, PA
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
