St. Charles Man Ejected During Rollover Crash

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - Preliminary reports indicate almost a dozen vehicles were involved in a "pileup" on an overpass along I-35 in the Twin Cities this morning. The initial reports also state to pedestrians were injured and one of them was a firefighter that had been involved in the emergency response to a rollover crash on an ice-covered section of Cedar Avenue leading up to the overpass. There has been no information released concerning the medical conditions of the pedestrians or any of the other people involved in the multi-vehicle crash.

EAGAN, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO