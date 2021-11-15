Camille Razat Isn’t Afraid to Tell You Her Opinion

When hard-working tunesmith Aimee Mann got the news that she’d won a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Folk Album, she wasn’t clinking cocktails in the tony, star-studded crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden. She was doing what she always does—logging another in a long line of wit-embellished concerts, this time at Cleveland’s Music Box Supper Club. When it was announced that she’d won and the audience congratulated her, she paused long enough for her keen sense of humor to take over: “I went on Twitter, which is always a mistake,” she said from the stage. “The first tweet that I read was, ‘I don’t really like sad, slow, depressing music, and you know, the Cat Stevens record [The Laughing Apple, also nominated] was more my jam. But congratulations.’” She paused, chuckling, before asking the obvious: “Isn’t that kind of a ‘fuck you’?”

