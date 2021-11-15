Nakobe Dean mindset: Unbeaten SEC record ‘means nothing,’ Georgia has unfinished business

Nakobe Dean Georgia inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the Bulldogs' game with Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean continues to set the tone for the Bulldogs, on and off the field.

Dean put the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs undefeated run though the SEC portion of their schedule into perspective after the 41-17 win at Tennessee on Saturday night.

“It kind of means nothing to me,” Dean said. “We’re getting toward the end of the season and we’ve got to keep on winning. That’s my focus. By the end of the season, if we do what we’re supposed to do, then I’ll be satisfied and have much gratitude toward that.”

It’s that mindset that leads Coach Kirby Smart to refer to Dean as the “Commander in Chief” of the Bulldogs’ defense.

From a performance standpoint, Dean was at the root of two key third down stops against the Vols’ fast-break offense, knocking down a pass on one play, and dropping scrambling quarterback Hendon Hooker for a tackle-for-loss on another.

