Michael Roth, the long-time Chairman and former CEO of Interpublic will retire at the end of the year after two decades with the company. Roth handed the CEO reins to Philippe Krakowsky effective January 2021 and has led the board as executive chairman since then. David Thomas has been elected to serve as non-executive chairman effective on Jan.1, 2022. Thomas has served on the board since 2004 and is the former Chairman & CEO of IMS Health. Earlier he was a senior executive at IBM.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO