Wendy's app offer: Free Fry of any size with purchase

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Get a FREE order of fries (any size) with a purchase and the offer in the Wendy's app right now!. To get the offer, open (or load) the Wendy's app, click on Offers and you will see the...

www.wral.com

Related
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
fox10phoenix.com

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2021: Many offer takeout, dine-in menus

Woman invites those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving dinner by drawing them at her table. "If anyone is alone today and feeling lonely, you are invited to my Thanksgiving dinner," Jessica Kantrowitz wrote on Twitter. "I made lemon & rosemary turkey. Tell me your hair & eye color & what you’re bringing, & I’ll draw you in."
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Why Wendy's changed its fries

Wendy's (WEN) much talked about recent changes to its fries — mostly an improved cooking process — appear to be paying early dividends. "The start to the fourth quarter with Buck biscuits and the french fry innovation, we're off to a nice start ahead of the plan internally and with the guidance we just provided," Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor said on Yahoo Finance Live.
FOOD & DRINKS
marketingdive.com

Wendy's revs up 'Rick and Morty' vehicle focused on speedy fry delivery

Wendy's is building on its partnership with Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" show through a Morty'smobile vehicle that promotes the chain's new Hot & Crispy Fries, according to an announcement. Wendy's previously had not adjusted its fry prep process for nearly a decade. Ahead of the virtual Adult Swim Festival...
FOOD & DRINKS
allongeorgia.com

Wendy’s Celebrates National Adoption Month with Fan Favorite Frosty Key Tags and Free In-App Drink Offer

During National Adoption Month this November, Wendy’s is continuing its “Season of Giving” by bringing back not one, but two fan-favorite promotions: Wendy’s Frosty Key Tags AND in-app FREE soft drink offer from Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper. The campaigns support Wendy’s commitment to finding loving, permanent homes for children in...
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Street.Com

Wendy's Jumps on Bullish Oppenheimer Note

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report shares were rising Monday morning after the company was the subject of a bullish note from analysts at Oppenheimer. The firm reiterated an outperform rating with a $29 price target. "The company has discovered powerful unlocks to unit growth, which appear underestimated by...
MARKETS
mediapost.com

McDonald's Offers App-Focused Holiday 'Mariah Menu'

It’s been 27 years since Mariah Carey released "Merry Christmas," her fourth studio album, which went eight-times platinum. Since then, Carey has become this era’s Bing Crosby, signifying the start of Christmas season for many. Though Carey has previously promoted Intel, Pepsi and Macy’s, this is the first time she’s...
CELL PHONES
Fremont Tribune

Scooter's Coffee will offer free drinks to veterans on Veterans Day

Scooter’s Coffee will honor our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day with a free drink treat of any size on Thursday, Nov. 11. “Scooter’s Coffee is sincerely grateful to our nation’s veterans for their bravery, sacrifice and commitment to serve and protect,” said Bill Black, chief marketing officer for Scooter’s Coffee. “Scooter’s Coffee core values include courage and integrity, and these heroes emulate those qualities in our communities across the country.”
FOOD & DRINKS
moneysavingmom.com

Free KFC Bucket Hugger with Purchase!

Through November 11th, you can score a free Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger when you order a qualifying KFC bucket meal online or on the app while supplies last!. Simply purchase a qualifying bucket meal and claim the Bucket Hugger through the link in the email to confirm your purchase.
RESTAURANTS
Primetimer

Rick and Morty trades McDonald's for Wendy's

The Adult Swim comedy has found a new fast food partner. This weekend at the Adult Swim Festival, Rick and Morty will feature the new Morty’s mobile, which has been driving around Los Angeles giving out Wendy’s new Hot and Crispy Fries. “Cold and soggy fries suck. It’s as simple as that,” says Wendy's spokesperson Jimmy Bennett in a press release. “We know Rick and Morty fans deserve better, so we sent the Morty’smobile to save the day and rescue fans with Wendy’s new Hot and Crispy fries.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Arby's Fast-Food Chain Is Now Offering Limited-Edition French Fry-Flavored Vodkas

Arby’s, the American fast-food chain, known to “have the meats” is launching a limited-edition French fry-flavored vodka inspired by their signature curly fries and newest crinkle fries that will be available later this month, according to reports. The limited-edition liquors made by Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling are made from high-quality potatoes.
FOOD & DRINKS
abcnews4.com

Wendy's Buck Biscuits

Wendy’s knows a better breakfast starts with a better biscuit. That’s why every morning, you can get a hot and buttery Wendy’s Breakfast Biscuit with bacon OR sausage, egg and cheese for just 1 dollar. Made with oven-baked bacon or savory breakfast sausage with fresh-cracked egg and cheese served on a hot, flaky biscuit. Now that’s what you call getting a bang for just a buck! So don’t risk your biscuit someplace else. Forget about those dry, crumbly biscuits that just mess up your car and your day. You’ve got melt-in-your-mouth buttery goodness waiting for you at Wendy’s when you get a Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich. And to top it all off, right now they’re just a buck at Wendy’s. That’s just 1 dollar! What a great way to kick-start your day. You’ll feel like you’re sailing through your day, floating on a delicious cloud of buttery biscuits. So wake up and get to your nearest Wendy’s drive-thru during breakfast hours to get your hot and buttery Wendy’s Breakfast Biscuit with sausage OR bacon, fresh-cracked egg and cheese for 1 dollar. Limited time only. At participating U.S. Wendy’s.
RESTAURANTS
purecountry1067.com

Wendy’s Has Free Meal Deal For Military

Wendy’s Has Free Meal Deal For Military In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday (11/11). Wendy’s is serving up a special thank you for those who have served or are currently serving in the military. The fast-food chain will dish out a free breakfast combo on Thursday morning. All you...
MILITARY
wfxb.com

Free Thanksgiving Meal: App Offers 100% Rebate on Turkey and Fixings at Walmart

Ibotta is offering free turkeys with the fixings through a rebate at Walmart. Here’s how it works. You download the app and register an account, Then select your retailer, Walmart in this case. It will ask you to sign-in into your Walmart account to link the two accounts. Obviously if if you don’t already have a Walmart account, you’ll have to set it up. Then shop the items marked in the promotion. Be sure to select “no substitutions” as you are shopping specific items being offered from Ibotta.
Food52

Gluten-Free Fried Chicken

All my life fried chicken has been a staple, whether going to cookouts, holidays, or get-togethers. With all that being said, I can honestly say I’ve never come across a gluten-free fried chicken. Mind you, this was a few years ago, before gluten became a buzzword, I and a lot of people didn't even know gluten was a real word! (Yes, I will take others down with me in my lack of knowledge.).
RECIPES
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

