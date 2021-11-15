ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gifts 9-Year-Old Cancer Victim’s Family With ‘Top’ Platinum Plaque

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuDZ2_0cxCTcEj00

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again showed his gratitude to one of his biggest fans, who recently passed away from cancer, by gifting the family with a platinum plaque in his honor. Recently receiving the plaque for his chart-topping album, Top , YoungBoy was moved to make the gesture after discovering a viral clip of 9-year-old fan Kayden Evans’ funeral service, which included a casket covered in artwork inspired by the rapper, this past September.

Evan’s mother shared the news and gave her thanks to the 22-year-old star and his label via social media. “This here broke my heart all over again because my baby boy is not here to see it,” she wrote. “I know he turning flips in heaven right now saying MAMA MY DREAM WAS TO MEET YOUNGBOY,” shared Evans’ mother on Instagram. “If you know my baby you know he was the BIGGEST fan!!!!! S\O NBA Youngboy label company for one of his most sold album plaque in memory of Kayden. THIS ONE IS FOR YOU BABY BOY.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

This isn’t the first time NBA YoungBoy has gone out of his way to pay his respects to the dead. In May 2019, the Baton Rouge rapper offered to cover the funeral expenses of a 43-year-old bystander killed during a shooting in Miami, which was targeted at YoungBoy and his crew.

Released on a $500,000 bond in October after serving several months in prison, the “Life Support” artist is currently serving house arrest in Utah, where he’s building a home-studio to record new music. He is required to wear an ankle monitor and can have no more than three visitors in the home at a time.

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Money Man, India Shawn, Shelley, Parisalexa, Smino, And More

Rick Ross feat. Jazmine Sullivan And 21 Savage – “Outlawz” Kicking off the rollout for his forthcoming album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, Rick Ross unleashes the debut single from his 11th solo effort, which finds the MMG boss mobbing over an opulent backdrop constructed by AraabMUZIK and Fabian Marasciullo. Featuring Jazmine Sullivan, who lends her lush vocal stylings on the hook, and 21 Savage, who continues to assert himself as one of the best guest performers in the game, “Outlawz” is an impressive effort from Rozay that has fans officially counting down the days to the release of what he...
MUSIC
Vibe

Scarface Announces His Retirement From Rap

After years of considering retirement from the rap game, Scarface has officially called it quits, making the announcement that he no longer plans to release any more rap albums moving forward. The announcement was made during a recent episode of the Geto Boys Reloaded podcast with Geto Boys member and cohost Willie D with Face revealing that we may be able to look forward to more music from him in the future, albeit in another genre. “I’m done with the rap,” he said while discussing his future career plans. “If I could, man, I would love to fu*king go into a different...
MUSIC
Vibe

Will Smith Reveals His “Raging Jealousy” Of Tupac In New Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith’s close friendship with the late Tupac Shakur is well-documented, as the pair showed public displays of affection towards one another on numerous occasions prior to his death. According to Will Smith, Jada’s husband, her and Pac’s bond was a thorn in his side, creating a “raging jealousy” within him, which he touched on in his new memoir, Will, which was released on Tuesday (Nov. 9). “Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary – they defined ‘ride or die,’” wrote Smith. “In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection....
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya facing 20 years in prison for alleged stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya (Iyanna), is facing some severe legal punishments for her involvement in an alleged stabbing. Yaya, 21, was arrested on April 4, 2020 after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Yaya’s boyfriend is rapper Youngboy, who also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
HOT 97

Rapper Philly Freeway Posts Touching Tribute To Late Son & Daughter

Let’s continue to keep legendary rapper Freeway Philly in our prayers. In 2020 he lost his son, and he’s also mourning the loss of his daughter, who passed away recently. Freeway shared a touching Instagram post for both of his children. Take a look:. It’s not clear how his son...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Youngboy Never Broke Again
hotnewhiphop.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Presents New Compilation Album

Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially released his first project as part of his new partnership with Motown Records, dropping his new label compilation album with artists including Quando Rondo, NoCap, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, and more. The full-length release comes following single drops from P...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Power 93.7 WBLK

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Mom Says DaBaby Did Nothing Wrong in DaniLeigh Situation

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, has come to DaBaby's defense following DaBaby and DaniLeigh's recent verbal and apparently physical dispute this week. On Tuesday evening (Nov. 16), NBA's mom chimed in on the heated and now-viral situation between the two artists, who share a 3-month-old daughter. Gaulden says DaBaby's actions weren't amiss. Baby and Dani engaged in a profanity-laced argument on Instagram Live late Sunday night (Nov. 14) and early Monday morning (Nov. 15), in which the rapper told DaniLeigh to leave his home. Dani was also hit with two simple assault charges.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Platinum#Dailyloud#The Baton Rouge
hotnewhiphop.com

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Looks Happy & Healthy Watching Quando Rondo Perform

YoungBoy Never Broke Again looks delighted to be back home and despite the fact that he remains on house arrest, he appears to be in great spirits. After spending over six months in jail this year, YoungBoy is slowly getting acclimated back to real life, spending his time in Utah and perfecting his Never Broke Again crew's upcoming compilation mixtape.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Huey Haha dead at 22: Fans in shock at sudden death of TikTok star whose skits included jokes about guns and weed and who leaves behind two-year-old daughter Princess Ha

Popular TikTok star and rising comedian Huey Haha died on Monday at the age of 22, a friend revealed on his Instagram page. The comedian, whose real name was Huey Ha, was a social media celebrity whose sketches included jokes about guns, weed and cancel culture. He had racked up more than 4.5 million views on TikTok and his YouTube page had nearly 450,000 Youtube subscribers.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

752
Followers
671
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy